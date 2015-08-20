GB paracanoeist Anne Dickins wins World silver in Milan

Anne Dickins started canoeing in 2012 after a back injury

Para-canoeist Anne Dickins won silver at the Canoe Sprint World Championships to guarantee Great Britain another place at next year's Paralympics.

Dickins finished second in the KL2 200m final in Milan, just 0.02 seconds behind Australia's Amanda Reynolds.

On Tuesday, where Para-canoe will make its Paralympic debut.

Nicholas Beighton, who only took up the sport in January, came ninth in the KL2 200m final.

Dickins, a former endurance mountain biker, started canoeing in 2012 after a back injury left her with nerve damage in her legs.

"It's a massive thing to qualify a place for your country at a Paralympic Games," she told BBC Sport.

"I'm really happy. But we've got other girls at home who are all trying to get that place in Rio.

"Hopefully through winter and spring I'll hit training hard and have my sights set on getting to Rio next September."