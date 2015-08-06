Hannah Stodel: Rio Paralympics 'all or nothing' for Sonar crew

Media playback is not supported on this device Rio 'do or die' for sailor Stodel

Three-time Paralympic sailor Hannah Stodel says Rio 2016 is "all or nothing, do or die" for her Sonar crew.

Stodel and her crew were denied bronze at London 2012 after being penalised and placed fifth by officials.

The 29-year-old, who was born without her right forearm, told BBC Essex: "We're out for gold and nothing else.

"I've been hunting this medal for so long now. This will be my last Games, so to finish on a high note would be fantastic."

She continued: "It would mean so much, it would be everything."

Stodel, a double world champion and World Cup winner, is still to add a Paralympic medal to her collection.

In January, the International Paralympic Committee removed sailing from the schedule for the 2020 Games in Tokyo, replacing it with taekwondo and badminton.

The decision means Rio will represent the last chance for Stodel to race for gold if her crew is selected.

"We've had a pretty tough couple of years," she said.

"A lot of things have changed, but we're starting to see results from those changes. We're pretty positive.

"It's going to be about keeping our heads and accepting that things are going to go wrong at the Games and it's how we bounce back from them that's really going to matter."