Jordanne Whiley: Wimbledon champion wins sixth title of 2015

Jordanne Whiley has won six Grand Slam doubles titles

Wimbledon wheelchair doubles champion Jordanne Whiley warmed up for the defence of her US Open title by winning the Belgian Open in Namur.

Whiley, from Halesowen, partnered by South Africa's Kgothatso Montjane beat Dutch second seeds Marjolein Buis and Michaela Spaanstra in the final.

"It was a big relief to get the doubles title in the bag," Whiley, 23, said.

"I didn't feel like I played my best, but I'm still feeling really good going into the US Open."

World number one Whiley clinched her second successive title at the All England Club in July with Japanese partner Yui Kamiji - with whom she has won the Grand Slam of all four major titles in 2014 as well as this year's Australian Open and Wimbledon crowns.

Whiley went into the tournament in Belgium off the back of claiming her first singles title at the British Open in Nottingham and picked up her sixth doubles crown of 2015 with a 5-7, 6-1, (11-9) victory after a final set tie-break.

"We didn't make it easy for ourselves after being 5-2 up in the first set," Whiley added, "I didn't feel like I played my best all week, but we got the job done."

The US Open gets underway in St Louis on 1-6 September.