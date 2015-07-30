Dame Sarah Storey wins Para-cycling world time trial gold
Dame Sarah Storey claimed the 16th world title of her cycling career with gold in the time trial at the Para-cycling Road World Championships.
The Briton finished more than two minutes ahead of Poland's Anna Harkowska in Nottwil, Switzerland.
Storey can win a 17th title when she rides in Saturday's road race.
"It's a massive relief to win," said the 37-year-old, who is targeting further Paralympic success at next year's Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Storey is Britain's most decorated female Paralympian with 22 medals.
She has won 11 gold, eight silver and three bronze medals in both cycling and swimming across six Paralympics.
She won four golds at the 2012 Games in London and has now won 21 world titles across both sports.
Storey began her sporting career in the pool, winning six medals at the 1992 Paralympics before switching to cycling in 2005.
|The golden girl
|Storey won her first Paralympic gold medals in the 1992 games. She won six medals in total in the pool in Barcelona.
|She switched to cycling in 2005 and won gold on the track and the road in Beijing three years later.
|Storey also won five world titles in swimming between 1994 and 2002.
|Across both sports, Storey has won a total of 60 medals at the Paralympics and world championships