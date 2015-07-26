IPC Grand Prix: Hermitage and Hahn improve world marks

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I run to inspire my daughter' - Hermitage

Britain's Georgina Hermitage and Sophie Hahn improved their own world records to shine at the IPC Grand Prix on the final day of the Anniversary Games.

Hermitage, 26, who returned to the sport after the birth of daughter Tilly in 2012, set a new best in the T37 400m

Hermitage's one minute 2.48 seconds narrowly improved on the 1:02.70 she set in Berlin in June.

In the T38 100m, 18-year-old Hahn clocked 13 seconds in front of 20,000 spectators at the Olympic Stadium.

It was an improvement on the 13.04 she managed in Loughborough last year.

There were also wins for 2012 gold medallists Richard Whitehead (T42 200m), Hannah Cockroft (T34 400m) as well as Commonwealth Games gold medallist Libby Clegg and guide Mikail Huggins (T12 200m) and club thrower Jo Butterfield who improved her own F51 European record by almost two metres.

But amputee sprinter Jonnie Peacock was edged out by American rival Richard Browne in the T44 100m while four-time London 2012 gold medallist David Weir was a disappointing fifth in the T54 1500m which was won by Switzerland's Marcel Hug.

"I'm completely overwhelmed," Guildford's Hermitage, who was watched on by her young daughter, told BBC Sport.

"I wanted to come out and run well - I never thought I would get near the world record.

"With the 400m you have to be brave from the start, which is a horrible way to run. I tied up coming off the final bend but the roar of the crowd got me around."

Hahn, who like Hermitage has cerebral palsy, burst onto the scene in 2013 with world championship gold and impressed in her first race at the Olympic Stadium, beating Russian rival Margarita Goncharova by 0.07 seconds.

"I wanted to leave the others behind in the blocks and build on that," she said. "I expected Goncharova to go well but I didn't expect the world record."

Peacock, who was in his first Paralympic race of the season, finished in a time of 11.02 seconds, 0.06 seconds behind Browne, with the wet conditions ruling out the prospect of a world record for the blade runners.

"It was clear what I did wrong - it was the first 10m and the last 10m. I would have had a better top speed had I chilled out a little bit," said the Paralympic champion.

"I just have to take my lessons and move on to the next race, but I'm happy I've come out and shown something because there is a whole lot more there."

Hahn is working towards October's IPC World Championships in Doha

Peacock was racing against Browne for the first time this season

Whitehead gave his traditional celebration at the end of the race