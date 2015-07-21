Wheelchair tennis: Alfie Hewett buoyed by British Open title

Hewett is top of the junior world rankings and rapidly moving up the standings in the senior game

Norfolk wheelchair tennis star Alfie Hewett says winning his first Super Series has boosted his confidence of success at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

Hewett and doubles partner Gordon Reid beat second seeds Michael Jeremiasz and Nicolas Peifer in the British Open final in Nottingham.

Hewett told BBC Sport: "In terms of the future, it's massive.

"We've beaten teams who've won Grand Slams, and there's no reason we can't win a medal."

The 17-year-old Acle High School pupil said he anticipated his partnership with British number one Reid would now continue through to next year's Paralympic Games.

"It's not confirmed, but the way we've played this week has hopefully nailed it on the head," he added.

Alfie Hewett in numbers Career wins (doubles): 121 Career defeats (doubles): 34 World ranking (singles): 17 World ranking (doubles): 9

"We work so well as a team, we communicate, we can get each other up. Tactically we're both very smart on the game, and ability-wise and physically it's all there.

"It's probably the best we've played together as a team. We played against the best teams in the world and felt we dominated - the only time other teams won games was when we slacked off the pace.

"It'll do a lot for my ranking, and looking forward to Rio next year that's huge."

Hewett, who is ranked number one in the junior world rankings, said winning the Super Series event had been a relief after failing to make the final on his Wimbledon debut the previous week.

"Wimbledon was a disappointment, so it's been like a bit of a relief: that you do win when you play this well," added Hewett, who partnered Joachim Gerard in the doubles after receiving a wildcard,