IPC Swimming: Great Britain end with 10 golds in Glasgow

Tully Kearney won four gold medals, a silver and a bronze at the IPC Swimming World Championships

Great Britain won three more gold medals on Sunday to finish on a high at the IPC Swimming World Championships in Glasgow.

Tully Kearney won her third individual title with gold in the SM9 200m individual medley.

She then teamed up with Alice Tai, Claire Cashmore and Susie Rodgers to win the medley relay.

There was also gold for Jessica-Jane Applegate in the S14 100m backstroke, beating Russia's Valeria Shabalina.

It means Britain finish the event in fifth place in the medal table with 32 medals, including 10 golds.

Eighteen-year-old Applegate, from Norwich, had won silver in the 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley earlier in the week but put in a superb performance in an event in which she admitted she did not expect to reach the podium.

Former GB Paralympic swimmer Kate Grey "The GB team here was smaller than normal and had a focus on personal bests, rather than medals, which meant different expectations. It was great to see familiar names like Ellie Simmonds and Ollie Hynd on top of the podium but surprise package Tully Kearney's four golds were eye-catching a year out from the Paralympics. "However, standards are rising across the sport and GB will need to make further improvements to have an impact in Rio."

"I can't believe it - I'm not a backstroker," she told BBC Sport afterwards. "It means everything and I really wanted that gold medal so badly. I put everything into the race.

"This boosts me so much ahead of Rio."

Kearney, 18, completed a magnificent week, setting a new European record in the heats and then improving it in the final to two minutes 31.08 seconds - seven seconds clear of the field.

"Just qualifying for the team was an achievement, and I never thought I would come away with four gold medals," she said.

"My medley is strong and I knew I was in good form coming here so I'm really happy."

The medley relay team were pushed by Australia all the way but after Kearney on the third butterfly leg gave them a lead of 10 metres, Susie Rodgers held on to beat Australia's Lakeisha Patterson in another nail-biting finish.

Final medal table 71 medals (32 gold, 19 silver, 20 bronze) Russia 63 medals (21 gold, 27 silver, 15 bronze) Ukraine 30 medals (11 gold, 11 silver, 8 bronze) United States 23 medals (11 gold, 8 silver, 4 bronze) Brazil 32 medals (10 gold, 12 silver, 10 bronze) Great Britain

Rodgers had struggled with a shoulder problem during the week and had to work hard to secure the 10th and final gold of the week.

"It took everything out of me and I knew I had to grit my teeth and get on with it," she said.

"But I'm so pleased - it's for the team."

While there was delight for some of the GB squad, there was frustration for experienced campaigner Ellie Simmonds, who finished out of the medals in the S6 100m freestyle.

"I didn't expect the world to be moving forward so fast," she admitted. "It is incredible for Para-sport but I need to move forward a bit more with it."