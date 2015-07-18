Jordanne Whiley claims first British Open singles title

Jordanne Whiley followed up Wimbledon doubles success with her first singles title

Jordanne Whiley has won her first Super Series singles title, beating world number three Aniek Van Koot 4-6 6-3 6-4 in Saturday's British Open final.

It is the 23-year-old's biggest singles honour, having won six wheelchair tennis Grand Slam doubles crowns.

Victory at Nottingham comes six days after the defence of her Wimbledon doubles title with partner Yui Kamiji.

"It feels like a dream, like I'm going to wake up and start the week again," world number six Willey said.

"I'm so delighted with how these last two weeks have gone. This is a really special win for me."

The Birmingham-born-London-based British number one added: "Today I hope I proved to myself and other players that I'm a contender for the singles and leading up to Rio next year a contender for gold as well.

"For so long I've been wanting to prove myself in single but it hasn't quite worked out."

Whiley also knocked Van Koot's Dutch compatriot and world number one Jiske Griffioen out of the event en route to the final, ending her 20-game winning streak.

"I've gained a lot of confidence from this tournament but I've also learnt a lot about myself and my game to take into the US Open," said Whiley.

"It hasn't sunk in yet. I'm used to just being a quarter finalist at Super Series events like this and now I'm here on finals day and I've just won the tournament."

Elsewhere, Briton Andy Lapthorne lost Saturday's quad final, going down 1-6 7-5 6-4 to South Africa's Lucas Sithole.