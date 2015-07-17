Ellie Simmonds wins gold in new world record at IPC Worlds

Ellie Simmonds is a four-time Paralympics champion

Britain's Ellie Simmonds bounced back from her 400m freestyle disappointment with gold and a new world record in the 200m individual medley at the IPC Swimming World Championships.

There was also a second gold of the meeting and a world record for Ollie Hynd in the 400m freestyle.

Sascha Kindred and Tully Kearney completed the gold rush on a night where GB won six medals.

Jessica-Jane Applegate won silver while Alice Tai earned bronze.

Simmonds, 20, had been edged out for gold in the freestyle on Monday by Ukraine's Yelyzaveta Mereshko but the four-time Paralympic champion turned the tables on her rival in style.

She grabbed the lead on the third leg - the breaststroke - and powered her way home in three minutes 1.02 seconds - beating her previous mark of 3:04.07 and finishing over five seconds clear of Mereshko.

GB Medals on day five Gold: Ollie Hynd (S8 400m freestyle), Sascha Kindred (SM6 200m individual medley), Ellie Simmonds (SM6 200m individual medley), Tully Kearney (S9 100m butterfly) Silver: Jessica-Jane Applegate (SM14 200m individual medley) Bronze: Alice Tai (S10 100m butterfly)

"It was tough after the 400m freestyle final. It did upset me and I had a few sleepless nights," she told BBC Sport.

"Sometimes you need to have those days when you go back because maybe I wouldn't have gone as fast today if I had done well in the 400m free."

Hynd was equally dominant in his race, taking control from the midway point and beating his brother Sam's world record of 4:26.08 with a new time of 4:24.32.

"I've been shooting for that one for a while so I'm so chuffed," he said.

"I think Sam will be happy for me - he is ready to see the record go now. If he hadn't set the standard so high I wouldn't have been able to get that time so I have to say thank you to him."

Veteran Kindred, 37, had to dig deep to hold off the challenge of SM6 rivals Nelson Crispin of Colombia and Brazil's Talisson Glock in his final, winning by 0.43 seconds in his seventh world championship.

"I've got loads of experience but I felt so nervous in that call room," he admitted. "I'm the elder statesman of the team and there is a lot of pressure on me to perform.

"But that one meant so much a year out from Rio and I'm chuffed to be world champion again."