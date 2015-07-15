Ollie Hynd wins GB's first gold at IPC World Championships

Ollie Hynd is aiming to break the world record at next year's Paralympics

Ollie Hynd won Britain's first gold medal at the IPC Swimming World Championships with a dominant display in the SM8 200m individual medley.

The 20-year-old who is Paralympic, world, European and Commonwealth champion, set a new European record of two minutes 22.40 seconds.

"I'm happy with the gold but I thought I had a bit more in me," he said.

Andrew Mullen, Hannah Russell, Jessica-Jane Applegate, Sascha Kindred and Thomas Hamer added to GB's medals.

Russell was just pipped by Russian rival Darya Stukalova who won their S12 100m backstroke battle by 0.04 seconds, leaving the Surrey teenager in tears afterwards.

"This is the event I have been working on all year so I am a bit disappointed, to be honest," the 18-year-old said.

After Britain had missed out on golds over the opening two days of competition, Hynd ensured they got on the top of the podium.

He edged into the lead in the backstroke on the second leg before pushing home his advantage in the breaststroke and then in the freestyle to win by over four seconds.

"It's a special feeling being back in their pool having won Commonwealth Games gold here last summer," he told BBC Sport.

"I thought I was capable of the world record (2:20.92) but having that looming gives me that extra push I need next year and I'm confident I can get it eventually."

GB MEDALLISTS ON DAY THREE

Gold: Ollie Hynd (SM8 200m IM)

Silver: Hannah Russell (S12 100m backstroke), Jessica-Jane Applegate (S14 200m freestyle), Andrew Mullen (S5 200m freestyle)

Bronze: Sascha Kindred (S6 50m butterfly), Thomas Hamer (S14 200m freestyle)