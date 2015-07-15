Peter Norfolk: Paralympic return possible for British tennis star

Norfolk won a Paralympic doubles silver with Andy Lapthorne his 'hometown' games in London in 2012

Two-time tennis Paralympic gold medallist Peter Norfolk has not ruled out trying to reach next year's Games in Rio after a successful comeback at the British Open in Nottingham.

Norfolk stopped playing in 2013 but got through the first round before pushing Britain's world number three quad Andy Lapthorne to three sets.

"It was nice to see where I am in the world," Norfolk, 54, said.

"I've never been to Rio, so it's on the wishlist of places I'd like to visit."

The five-time Australian Open and two-time US Open champion added: "It's nice to be playing but it is not my decision at the end of the day because it takes commitment from family and everyone."

This year's British Open is the first Super Series event to fall inside the qualification window for Rio 2016.

Lapthorne, who won silver alongside Norfolk at London 2012, recovered from a slow start to eventually register his first singles win over the veteran 2-6 6-4 7-6 (5).

Norfolk, the Paralympic GB flag bearer at London 2012, knew he had a psychological advantage before the match and exploited it where he could.

"I'm pleased Lappo won. He needed to win and beat me," said Norfolk. "He is a good player but he didn't play his normal game today.

"He was really under pressure against me. I knew that was going to happen.

"That was like playing an Olympic final. Hopefully he put that in his locker and he will be able to work on it."