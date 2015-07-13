Jordanne Whiley: Wimbledon champion happy to be role model

Jordanne Whiley (right) and her partner Yui Kamiji have won six of the last seven Grand Slam tournaments

Double Wimbledon champion Jordanne Whiley says she is passionate about being a role model for anyone wanting to play wheelchair tennis.

Whiley, 23, successfully defended the doubles title with Japanese partner Yui Kamiji at the All England Club on Sunday to claim her sixth Grand Slam.

"I like being a role model. I think they are better when they are flawed," Whiley said.

"I'm disabled and not perfect and it's something little girls can look up to."

Whiley, from Halesowen in the West Midlands, and Kamiji beat long-time rivals from the Netherlands Jiske Griffioen and Aniek Van Koot 6-2 5-7 6-3 to retain their crown, avenging their defeat by the duo in the final of the French Open last month.

And Whiley hopes her exploits can keep the sport in the spotlight.

Whiley & Kamiji: The Grand Slam titles Australian Open: 2014 French Open: 2014 Wimbledon: 2014, 2015 US Open: 2014

"I'm really passionate about wheelchair tennis - it's an elite sport and I want people to know about it," she added.

"Perfection is impossible. I'm disabled so I'm at a disadvantage straight away but I'm really successful - I get great comments on social media and people know my name now.

"You can be successful no matter what you look like or what shape you are."

Whiley is now targeting more success with Kamiji as they prepare for the US Open in September - a tournament they won last year as they completed the Grand Slam of all four major titles in 2014.

"It was really difficult back in 2013 when Yui didn't speak much English and I had to draw stick men on bits of paper for tactics," Whiley said.

"But now she's fluent and going into the US Open we're feeling confident and strong - our partnership can only go up from here."