Steadman & Patrick win European para-triathlon golds

British athletes won six medals on Friday

Lauren Steadman and Alison Patrick won para-triathlon gold medals for Great Britain at the European Triathlon Championships in Geneva.

Steadman's stunning performance in the PT4 category was one of six medals for GB, with Faye McClelland second in that discipline and Clare Cunningham third.

Patrick took gold in the PT5 category, while Melissa Reid won bronze.

Phil Hogg claimed PT1 silver but George Peasgood suffered heat stroke after coming ninth in the PT4 category.

"It was hot but I like a challenge," said Steadman.

"It just makes me feel confident I have got so much more I can focus on and improve but things are looking up."

Patrick, who is visually impaired, was ably guided by Hazel Smith to win the PT5 category and Britain's Melissa Reid won bronze behind her.

She said: "We had a really good swim today. That's where I'm making gains, but we had the fastest bike split, which I wasn't getting last year so that shows how well Hazel and I are working together.

The ETU European Championships is the second-most important competition of the year for Britain's para-triathletes. In September they head to Chicago for the World Championships.

The event will make its debut at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

On Saturday Commonwealth champion Jodie Stimpson will lead GB's pursuit of more medals as she competes in the elite women's race.

GB's Alistair and Jonny Brownlee are not involved in Geneva this weekend.