Simon Munn named in GB men's wheelchair basketball squad

Munn has been part of the GB men's team since the 1991 European Championships

Six-time Paralympian Simon Munn has been included in the Great Britain men's wheelchair basketball squad for the European Championships, which start in Worcester on 28 August.

The 47-year-old is among an experienced 12-man party named by coach Haj Bhania.

The GB men will be aiming for a third consecutive European title and to secure a Rio Paralympic place.

"The depth of talent meant that selection was once again a very challenging decision," said Bhania.

"Every athlete has worked incredibly hard throughout the season and during our recent intensive programme."

Eleven of the squad played at last year's World Championships in Korea, where GB finished seventh, while Simon Brown returns after injury.

GB start their Pool A games against the Czech Republic before facing France, Germany, Poland and Spain.

Pool B features the Netherlands, Turkey, Italy, Israel, Switzerland and Sweden.

The top five teams will qualify for the Rio Games.

GB squad: Abdi Jama, Mark Fosbrook, Kyle Marsh, Simon Brown, Ade Orogbemi, Harry Brown, Philip Pratt, Ian Sagar, Gaz Choudhry, Simon Munn, Terry Bywater, Lee Manning.