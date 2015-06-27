England secure fifth at Cerebral Palsy World Championships

England v Ireland
Fifth place is England's best ever finish at the Cerebral Palsy World Championships

England secured fifth place at the Cerebral Palsy World Championships with a 2-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland at St George's Park.

Matthew Crossen scored one before assisting Jack Rutter as Keith Webb's side followed up Friday's 10-0 win over the United States.

The fifth-place finish also secures Rio 2016 Paralympics qualification for Great Britain.

Webb said he was "delighted for all the players and staff to make it to Rio".

He added: "It's great to finish fifth in a world championship, the highest we've ever finished. There's been a lot of hard work gone into it."

Russia defeated Ukraine 1-0 in the final while Brazil claimed third place with a 6-0 success over the Netherlands.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you