GB wheelchair basketball name women's squad for Euros

Clare Griffiths is aiming for a seventh European medal

Great Britain women's coach Miles Thompson has named a youthful squad for this summer's European Wheelchair Basketball Championships in Worcester.

Eight of the 12-strong squad will play for the GB U25 squad in the World Championship in China this month.

Among them is senior captain Sophie Carrigill, 21, who is relishing the chance to play on home soil in August.

"Hopefully having home crowd advantage at the Europeans will help us reach the final." she told BBC Sport.

"We train at the University of Worcester Arena every day and to be able to host an international tournament is great for us.

"Getting to the final would be a big step for us ahead of the Rio Paralympics but to do that we would need to beat either Germany or the Netherlands, who are our big rivals."

The women's team have won bronze at the last four Europeans, including in 2013, and need to finish in the top four in Worcester to secure a qualification slot for Rio.

And coach Thompson is confident of his side's abilities.

"I'm excited about this team," he said. "It's full of potential and it's fun to work with potential.

"It's filled with some seasoned players and some emerging players that I think are really on the cusp of finding their game, finding out who they are as basketball players - and that journey's always exciting."

The tournament runs from 28 August to 6 September.

GB women's squad: Sophie Carrigill, Clare Griffiths, Charlotte Moore, Leah Evans, Joy Haizelden, Laurie Williams, Jordanna Bartlett, Robyn Love, Amy Conroy, Helen Freeman, Judith Hamer, Katie Morrow.