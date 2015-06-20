IPC Grand Prix: Georgina Hermitage sets new world record

By Elizabeth Hudson

BBC Sport

Georgina Hermitage
Georgina Hermitage set a new world record in Berlin

Athlete Georgina Hermitage claimed her first world record after setting a new best in the T37 400m at the IPC Grand Prix in Berlin.

The 26-year-old from Surrey, who has cerebral palsy, came to the sport in 2012 after the birth of her daughter.

She clocked a time of one minute 2.70 seconds, beating the previous best of 1:04.79 which had stood since the Sydney Paralympics.

"Don't think I can put into words how I feel right now," she tweeted.

"All I want to say is thank you everyone for your support and kind messages.

"I've never wanted something so badly and completely overwhelmed. #sohappy"

Hermitage also set a personal best in the 100m of 13.92 while there were wins for sprinters Maria Lyle and Graeme Ballard and for Aled Davies in both the shot and discus events.

