Wimbledon 2015: Alfie Hewett's first visit will be 'surreal'

Hewett has been wheelchair-bound since being diagnosed with Perthes Disease in his left hip at the age of six

World junior number one Alfie Hewett says his first visit to Wimbledon will be "surreal", after being chosen as a wildcard for the wheelchair doubles.

The 17-year-old from Norfolk will partner Belgium's Joachim Gerard, who is world doubles number three.

"I've never been to Wimbledon before so it's going to be quite surreal," Hewett told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"I'm just going to enjoy it, have fun and learn from it. Hopefully I'll be there many times in the future."

Wimbledon will be a Grand Slam debut for Hewett, who is currently 16th in the world senior singles rankings, and 12th in the doubles.

And he admitted his shock to be asked by former British Open winner Gerard to be his partner.

"I've got to thank my part Joachim Gerard for giving me this opportunity," said Hewett.

"He's ranked third in the world and without him I don't think I would have got the wildcard.

"I was in Australia and he sent me a text 'are you up for it?' and I said, 'are you kidding me, all the other players and you want to play with me?'. He said 'yeah', so we went for the wildcard and luckily we got it.

"I was so surprised when he asked me - I've had a good few matches against him in singles and maybe that has highlighted what I can bring to the court."