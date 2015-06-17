Cerebral Palsy World Championships: England's Webb proud

St George's Park is hosting the Cerebral Palsy Football World Championships

England Cerebral Palsy manager Keith Webb has spoken of his pride after his side beat Japan 14-0 in the Cerebral Palsy Football World Championships.

Jack Rutter scored a double hat-trick in the Group A opener.

"These players are elite players in their class of football. The way they approach the game is no different to what Wayne Rooney or any other England player does," said Webb.

"The challenges they faced to overcome their problems is inspirational."

Webb, boss of an England side ranked 10th, continued to BBC Radio Norfolk: "Every time they go out on the pitch it's a really proud moment for me to be involved with this group of players."

The other Group A game at St George's Park between Ukraine and Iran did not take place as the latter failed to get visas in time for the tournament and were removed.

And Webb said his side are determined to finish top of their group to avoid a tough knockout stage.

"If we come runners-up we would then have to play the second favourites Russia in the next round," said Webb.

"So our motivation is to try to get a result against Ukraine and hopefully play the runners-up from the Russia group. That would give us an opportunity to progress even further."

The Republic of Ireland lost 8-1 to Russia in their opener on Tuesday, and Scotland face Brazil on Wednesday.