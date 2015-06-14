Para-cycling World Cup: Turnham & Hall win in Switzerland

From the section

Turnham and Hall won time trial bronze at last year's World Championships

Lora Turnham and Corrine Hall warmed up for next month's World Championships with victory in the tandem time-trial in round two of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup.

The pair - world champions in 2013 - finished nearly two seconds clear of Poland's Iwona Podkoscielna and Aleksandra Wnuczek in Switzerland.

Fellow Brit Karen Darke took silver in the H3 time-trial in Yverdon-les-Bains.

Stephen Bate and Adam Duggleby finished fifth in the men's tandem time-trial.