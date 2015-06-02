Charlotte Evans: Kelly Gallagher's guide to take break from skiing

Charlotte Evans
Charlotte Evans will focus on coaching young skiers

Paralympic champion Kelly Gallagher's guide Charlotte Evans is to take a break from competition after suffering a serious head injury in January.

The Briton, 27, teamed up with visually impaired skier Gallagher to win gold at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

However, she suffered severe concussion in a training accident in Austria and has now decided to take a break.

"Charlotte will be very hard to replace," said GB performance director Duncan Freshwater.

Gallagher and Evans were fourth in last year's BBC Sports Personality awards
Gallagher and Evans were fourth in last year's BBC Sports Personality awards

Evans, who intends to focus her time on coaching youngsters, added: "It has been an amazing experience and one that I will always treasure."

She was forced to miss this year's Para-alpine World Championships in Canada as result of her injury, sustained when she and Gallagher collided.

Gallagher said it had been a "weighty decision" for Evans to step back but added that she intended to carry on competing.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you