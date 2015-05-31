Hannah Cockroft wins at IPC Grand Prix, David Weir frustrated

Rosemary Little and Hannah Cockroft
Hannah Cockroft (right) twice saw off the challenge of Australia's Rosemary Little

Paralympic and world champion Hannah Cockroft completed a winning treble at the IPC Grand Prix in Switzerland.

Cockroft, 22, won the T34 800m before maintaining her seven-year unbeaten run in the 100m on Saturday and then won the 200m on Sunday.

There was frustration for fellow Briton David Weir as the six-time Paralympic champion was forced to settle for a second and third place in Nottwil.

The 35-year-old trailed Swiss Marcel Hug in both the T54 800m and 1500m.

Home favourite Hug, 29, a five-time world champion and 800m world record holder, proved too strong for Weir.

Cockcroft, also a reigning European champion, withstood the challenge of Australia's Rosemary Little in both the 800m and 100m.

