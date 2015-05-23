Dutch Para-archery Tournament: Michael Hall leads GB medal haul

Michael Hall was successful at last year's Invictus Games

Great Britain have won seven medals, including three golds, at the Dutch Para-archery Tournament.

Michael Hall marked his international debut with victory in the compound open men's competition, beating Italy's Matteo Bonacina 138-136.

There was also gold for Jessica Stretton in the W1 category with Jo Frith taking bronze.

Frith won gold in the W1 mixed team final with John Walker after they beat Russia in the decider.

Hall, who competed at last year's Invictus Games in London, also won bronze in the men's compound team event with John Stubbs and Nathan McQueen.

There were also bronze medals for Firth, Stretton and team-mate Phoebe Pine in the women's compound team play-off and Hazel Chaisty, Kate Murray and Tania Nadarajah in the open recurve event.