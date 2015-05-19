IPC Athletics Worlds: David Weir considers missing out

Weir missed the 2013 Worlds after opting to take a break post-London 2012

Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir is considering missing this year's IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha.

The event runs from 22-31 October but the 35-year-old is concerned about its proximity to the New York Marathon on 1 November.

"I'd like to go back to New York and try to win that for the first time since 2010," he said.

"If I can, I'll maybe fly into Doha and do one race and fly out to New York. We'll see."

Weir opted out of the British Athletics lottery funding programme for the 2014-15 season but won silver for Great Britain at last month's London Marathon, which doubled as the marathon event for the World Championships.

He will race on home soil again at the Anniversary Games at London's Olympic Park on 26 July - which is National Paralympic Day - and plans to retire after the 2017 IPC Athletics World Championships at the same venue.

"It would be nice to end my career in my hometown on that track, hopefully with a few medals." he said.

"After London 2012 I was thinking about the two years to get to the Commonwealth Games and represent England.

"Then after that it was about the next two years to get to Rio 2016. I was thinking of packing it up after Rio, but it would be a missed opportunity to race in London as hometown favourite."