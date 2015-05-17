Gordon Reid loses in Japan Open singles final

Reid started playing tennis at the age of six

Britain's Gordon Reid failed to win a second title at the Japan Wheelchair Tennis Open after losing in straight sets in the singles final.

The world number three was defeated 6-2 6-3 by world number one Shingo Kunieda of Japan.

Reid and Kunieda had teamed up together for the first time to win the men's doubles on Saturday.

There was also success for Jordanne Whiley in the women's doubles with Yui Kamiji.

The Grand Slam-winning pair defeated Britain's Lucy Shuker and Germany's Sabine Ellerbrock 4-6 6-3 6-4.

Reid had beaten French world number two Stephane Houdet 6-4 6-0 in the singles semi-finals but Kunieda claimed a 13th win over the Scot in their 16 career matches.

"I was very delighted to see so many people came to watch the match," said Kunieda. "Gordon played a very good match, which made it more difficult for me to win."