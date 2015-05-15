GB judokas win IBSA World medals

From the section

Samuel Ingram won a silver medal for Great Britain at the London 2012 Paralympic Games

Great Britain's judokas have won two silver medals and a bronze at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games in Korea.

London 2012 silver medallist Samuel Ingram took silver in the -90kg category, losing out to Georgian Zviad Gototchuri.

There was also a silver for Jack Hodgson in the +100kg category after Russian Gaidar Gaidarov took gold.

Chris Skelley recovered from a dislocated hip to win a -100kg bronze.

Skelley defeated London bronze medallist Myles Porter for the first time in the final 30 seconds of their bout.

The results at the event give GB crucial qualification points ahead of the 2016 Rio Paralympics.