Britain's Para-swimmers 'capable of delivering medals' at IPC Worlds

Bethany Firth set a 100m backstroke world best time of 1:04.70 in the S14 category on Saturday

Britain's Para-swimming team can make a big impact in July's IPC World Championships in Glasgow, says national performance director Chris Furber.

The 18-strong squad has fewer swimmers than previous GB international squads.

Among those to miss out were World and European gold medallists Stephanie Millward, Matt Walker and Amy Marren.

"We want to move the team up the medal table and the only way to do that is with more gold medals," Furber told BBC Sport.

"It is an exciting team, capable of delivering gold and silver medals, which will also secure qualification slots for the Rio Paralympics,"

Great Britain Para-Swimming team for 2015 IPC World Championships Men: Scott Quin, Sascha Kindred, Ollie Hynd, Jack Thomas, James Crisp, Andrew Mullen Tom Hamer, Jonathan Fox Women: Claire Cashmore, Bethany Firth, Hannah Russell, Ellie Simmonds, Alice Tai, Jessica-Jane Applegate, Stephanie Slater, Charlotte Henshaw, Tully Kearney (relay), Susie Rodgers (relay).

"We told swimmers that selection qualification for the World Championships would be tough and the reasons why.

"Standards across Paralympic sport are going through the roof and we expect Rio to be challenging. It is important to create a challenging environment for athletes where they have to come to trials and perform well."

Media playback is not supported on this device Firth delighted with world record

Among those on the team are London Paralympic champions Ellie Simmonds and Ollie Hynd, as well as veterans Sascha Kindred and James Crisp.

Bethany Firth and Hannah Russell, who both set world records at the weekend's trials at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre, which will also host the Worlds from 13-19 July, are also included.

Simmonds, who achieved qualifying standards in the 200m medley and 400m freestyle in her S6 category, wants the British public to come out and support the team again in Glasgow this summer.

"The home crowd really lifted us in London and hopefully this year we will have big crowds giving us that extra boost again and we can show everyone what we are made of," the 20-year-old told BBC Sport.

"It's great we have had world records at the trials so we know it is a fast pool and that gives us a lot of confidence and we will be at our best to race there in July."