Para-cycling Worlds: Sarah Storey wins second gold in Apeldoorn

The world title is Storey's 11th since switching to the sport from swimming

Dame Sarah Storey secured her second title of the Para-cycling World Championships with a dominant C5 3km pursuit victory in the Netherlands.

The Briton, who finished the contest in just over 1km by catching opponent Anna Harkowska of Poland.

"It's a relief to reclaim the title," Storey told BBC Sport.

Visually impaired cyclist Lora Turnham and pilot Lauryn Therin missed bronze by 0.101 secs in their 3km event.

Storey won her sixth successive pursuit title since first entering the event in 2007, and her 11th world title in the sport since switching from swimming.

The 37-year-old was pleased with how the long-distance training for her ultimately failed bid for the hour world record earlier this month had boosted preparations for this event.

"It's been great to have that different stimulus in training," said Storey, who won the race inside 1,250m.

"When you get to this stage of your career you need new things to help gain the small margins, and I'm really chuffed with the way it's worked out."

Earlier, visually impaired rider Steve Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby finished sixth in the B 4km pursuit.

Team-mate and fellow World Championships debutant Jaco van Gass was seventh in the men's C4 4km pursuit.

Storey will return for the defence of her 10km scratch race crown on Sunday, with Jody Cundy,Sophie Thornhill and Neil Fachie - who all won gold medals on Thursday - also back in action on the final day of competition in Apeldoorn.