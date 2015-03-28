Bethany Firth sets her fourth world best mark of Glasgow meeting

Bethany Firth set a new world record on her way to winning the 100 metres breaststroke on Thursday

British Para-Swimming International Meet

Venue: Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow Date: Thursday 26-Sunday, 29 March Coverage: Daily reports and interviews on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland's Bethany Firth has set her fourth world best of the week at the British Para-Swimming International meeting in Glasgow.

Firth, 19, clocked one minute 6.18 seconds in the S14 100m backstroke which cut .52 of a second off the previous mark.

The Northern Irish woman set two 200m individual medley marks on Friday.

That followed her new 100m breaststroke world best time on Thursday at the Glasgow meeting.

All Firth's times should become world records once they are ratified by the International Paralympic Committee.

The competition at Glasgow's Tollcross International Swimming Centre doubles as a qualification meet for the 2015 IPC Swimming World Championships at the same venue.

Firth won gold for Ireland at the 2012 London Paralympics but switched allegiance to Britain a year later.