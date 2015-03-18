Paralympian shooter Ashley Adams killed in quad-bike crash

Ashley Adams won gold in Spain at the IPC World Championships in 1998

An Australian five-time Paralympian, due to compete in Rio next year, has been killed in a quad-bike accident.

Ashley Adams, 59, who competed in shooting at London 2012, was found dead at his farm in Queensland.

"Ashley was meant to lead the team to Rio, now they'll do it for him instead," said head coach Miro Sipek, from Shooting Australia.

Police said that beef farmer Mr Adams was killed when he fell from his bike at the 158,000-acre site.

The Australian Paralympic Committee said the sport had lost "not only one of is best athletes but one of its greatest characters".

Adams, who was paralysed in a motorbike race in 1982 when he was 26, won a silver and a bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Paralympics.