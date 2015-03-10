Millie Knight and guide Jen Kehoe win world slalom bronze

Millie Knight, pictured competing in the Paralympic Winter Games last year, has finished third in the IPC Alpine Skiing Worlds

Visually-impaired teenager Millie Knight and her guide Jen Kehoe took bronze in the slalom at the IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships in Canada.

Knight was hoping to improve on her silver medal in the giant slalom.

But the Briton, 16, could not improve on her second run in Panorama after finishing her first in third.

Russia's Aleksandra Frantceva won gold in two minutes 03.31 seconds, ahead of Australia's Melissa Perrine (2:04.50), with Knight (2:13.81) further back.