Britain's Ben Moore wins banked slalom silver after fall

Moore has come away with two medals from the World Championships

Britain's Ben Moore had to settle for silver in the banked slalom event at the IPC Para-snowboard World Championships in La Molina, Spain, after a fall in his final run.

Moore was challenging Austrian rival Patrick Mayerhofer in the upper-limb impairment class.

But he slipped in his third run and Mayerhofer capitalised with the fastest time of the day to clinch gold.

Moore claimed bronze in the snowboard-cross event on Tuesday.

"It's a great feeling to come away with a second medal," he said.

"I stayed on my feet until the last run, but such is life - I've still enjoyed myself here."

The Plymouth athlete was a keen skateboarder before suffering nerve damage to his arm nine years ago in a motorcycle accident, which left it paralysed.

He had a total time of one minute 32.02 seconds and with times from two of the three runs to count, his final run of one minute 06.28 seconds was discarded.

Mayerhofer, who missed out on a medal in the snowboard-cross, responded with a time of 44.58 seconds for a total of 1:31.65.

"It's a good start for us. We would have loved the gold and had our hopes up after the first two runs, but the Austrian was in great form," British Disabled Ski Team performance director Duncan Freshwater told BBC Sport.

"UK Sport funding for the Para-snowboarders has only been formalised recently and their coach Simon Nicholson probably only spent three days with them ahead of the World Championships.

"But the time has been invaluable and I'm very optimistic about the future," he added.

Moore's team-mate Owen Pick was sixth in the below-the-knee impairment class.

Para-snowboard debuted at the Paralympics in Sochi last year, but only for athletes with lower-limb disabilities.

However, those with upper-limb disabilities will be hoping to compete in the next Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018.

This year is the first in which the International Paralympic Committee has taken over the running of the World Championships.