Oscar Pistorius: Alan Oliveira wants to renew sprint rivalry

Brazilian Oliveira beat Pistorius to T44 200m gold at the London 2012 Paralympics.

Brazilian Paralympic champion Alan Oliveira says he wants to see arch rival Oscar Pistorius return to racing when he is released from prison.

The pair were embroiled in an argument about the length of Oliveira's 'unfair' artificial legs after he beat Pistorius to T44 200m gold at London 2012.

Pistorius was jailed for five years in 2014 for killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp but could be let out in 2015.

"I wish he'd come back and we could run more times together," said Oliveira.

Media playback is not supported on this device Oliveira wants Pistorius to return to racing

"I think it'd be a good competition to see the two of us together again, repeating the duel seen in London."

Pistorius shot Steenkamp in February 2013 and was handed his sentence for 'culpable homicide' last October.

The South African's defence team said it expected him to serve about 10 months, with the remainder under house arrest.

Following the conviction, the International Paralympic Committee banned Pistorius, 28, from all disabled competitions for five years, regardless of whether he secures an early release.

However, Oliveira believes the six-time Paralympic champion, nicknamed the 'Blade Runner', should be allowed to race again if he has the desire to.

"Unfortunately, there was a fatality," he told BBC Sport. "I think that justice has been served and is being served in terms of everything that the courts have said.

Oscar Pistorius vs Alan Fonteles Oliveira Oscar Pistorius Alan Fonteles Oliveira Disability Below the knee double amputee Below the knee double amputee Age 28 22 Nationality South African Brazilian Paralympic Games Three (Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012) Two (Beijing 2008, London 2012) Paralympic medals Eight (six gold, one silver, one bronze) Two (one gold, one silver)

"It's difficult for him to return and it would depend on how he is feeling, shaping up and of course his age, but I believe he could return and it would be great."

Pistorius made history at London 2012 by becoming the first amputee sprinter to compete in both an Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It's a feat Oliveira is achieve himself.

He would however need to have his prosthetic legs approved by the International Association of Athletics Federations and the International Olympic Committee - a process which took Pistorius many years.

"This year, I'm looking to take part in the Brazil Trophy, in May, which is for Olympic non-disabled participants," he said.

Pistorius was sentenced for killing Reeva Steenkamp in October

"I think (qualifying for an Olympics) could happen for 2016, but if it doesn't then I think it could be a reality in Tokyo."

The Brazilian, 22, who won three titles at the 2013 World Championships, was also keen to dismiss concerns about his physical condition.

He has been criticised by some for taking an extended break from training during 2014.

"My body needed the rest after three intense years, but I can promise everyone that I am fully committed to my return," Oliveira told BBC Sport.

"I'm looking to get at least two gold medals at the Rio Paralympics and a maximum of four golds. That would be fantastic."