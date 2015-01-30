Wheelchair basketball: GB have unfinished business - Terry Bywater

GB men have been paired with Poland, Spain, Czech Republic, France and Germany in the group stages of the European Championships

Great Britain have unfinished business at this summer's wheelchair basketball European Championships in Worcester, says player Terry Bywater.

The GB men, who will be aiming for a third consecutive European title, finished seventh at last year's World Championship in Korea.

The women's team finished a best-ever fifth in their event in Canada.

"We are looking forward to proving wrong those people who think we are failures," Bywater told BBC Sport.

"We didn't show our potential in Korea. When you go to a Worlds aiming for a final and finishing seventh it was a massive shock to us all and we feel we have a point to prove."

The side only lost one game in the tournament, to eventual bronze medallists Turkey in the quarter-finals. "It is not like we are performing badly - we are up there with the rest of the world and we want to prove it on home soil," added Bywater.

Some of the GB players took part in a demonstration of the sport in Worcester Cathedral

The GB men were paired with Poland, Spain, Czech Republic, France and Germany in Friday's draw for the group stages of the event, at the University of Worcester Sports Arena from 28 August to 6 September.

The other pool features the Netherlands, Turkey, Israel, Switzerland, Sweden and Italy.

The top five teams will qualify for the 2016 Rio Paralympics while in the seven-team women's event, the top four will secure their places for the Games.

And Bywater, who has represented GB at four Paralympics, including London 2012, knows that the home crowd can help make a difference to both GB teams as they chase trophies and qualification.

"The British public were fantastic in 2012. If we got half of that support in Worcester, it would be like a sixth man for us and to win gold at our home base would be fantastic."