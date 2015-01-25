Andy Lapthorne claims Melbourne quad singles title

Lapthorne is preparing for next week's Australian Open

World number three Andy Lapthorne continued his warm-up for next week's Australian Open by winning the quad singles title at the Melbourne Open.

The 24-year-old Briton benefitted from the withdrawal of scheduled opponent Dylan Alcott of Australia.

"Finished as a winner - not the way I would have hoped with my opponent having to withdraw. Now ready for the big one," he tweeted.

There were also final wins for Lucy Shuker, Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett.

Shuker and doubles partner Kgothatso Monjane of South Africa defeated the Dutch-German duo Marjolein Buis and Sabine Ellerbrock 6-4 7-6 (8-6).

It followed their win over the Grand Slam-winning pair of Jordanne Whiley and Yui Kamiji in the semi-finals.

Reid and Hewett clinched their second ITF Two men's doubles title in three weeks as they followed up their last-four win over top seeds Joachim Gerard and Maikel Scheffers with a 6-2 0-6 (10-3) victory over Brazil's Daniel Rodrigues and Australia's Ben Weekes.