Para-cycling to find out 2020 Paralympic Games fate

Para-cycling is one of eight sports hoping to be included at Tokyo 2020.

Para-cycling will find out on Saturday whether it will be part of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic programme.

The final decision on sports for the Games will be made at an International Paralympic Committee governing board meeting in Abu Dhabi.

In October, 16 sports had their places confirmed and the IPC say a maximum of 23 sports will make up the programme.

Cycling's governing body the UCI submitted its application for inclusion after the deadline.

As a result, it was not considered before the October decision but it will be part of this week's selection process

2020 Paralympic Games Confirmed sports: Athletics, Para-Archery, Para-Badminton, Boccia, Para-Equestrian Dressage, Goalball, Powerlifting, Para-Rowing, Shooting, Sitting Volleyball, Para-Swimming, Table Tennis, Para-Triathlon, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby and Wheelchair Tennis Awaiting decision: Para-Canoe, Para-Cycling, Football 5-a-side, Football 7-a-side, Judo, Para-taekwondo, Sailing and Wheelchair Fencing

Paralympic champion Jody Cundy was one of those who was publicly critical of the UCI's delays.

"When you hand in your homework late it isn't great, but this is handing in your homework late on the biggest stage of all and it is pretty embarrassing for an international governing body," he told BBC Sport at the time.

"Hopefully it gives them a kick up the bum."

Para-taekwondo star Amy Truesdale, who is hoping her sport can makes its Games debut in Tokyo, says there will be tears one way or the other.

The Chester fighter is already a world and European champion and wants the chance to add Paralympic gold to her collection.

"After competing for so many years at a high level the next big step for me would be Paralympic gold and I would love that chance," she told BBC Sport.

"It would mean the world to me. I've done the sport all my life and it would mean I could be a full-time athlete.

"If the decision doesn't go our way it will be disappointing but I will carry on competing and hopefully we can try again for a future Games."

The London 2012 schedule featured 4302 athletes and 20 sports while the Rio programme could see an increase in athletes with the inclusion of Para-Canoe and Para-Triathlon.