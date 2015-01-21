IPC World Athletics: David Weir in GB marathon team

From the section

Weir has an impressive record in the London Marathon

Six-time Paralympic gold medallist David Weir heads a six-strong Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for the marathon race at the IPC World Championships.

The 26.2-mile route will be staged on Sunday, 26 April at the London Marathon ahead of October's Worlds in Doha.

Weir is a six-time winner of the London race and finished second to Switzerland's Marcel Hug last year.

He missed August's European Championship in Swansea through injury.

Weir, 35, will be joined by London 2012 marathon silver medallist Shelly Woods, as well as Jade Jones, Rob Smith, Derek Rae and Simon Lawson.