Shingo Kunieda wins third Wheelchair Tennis Masters title

Shingo Kunieda is the Paralympic men's singles champion

World number one Shingo Kunieda showed his dominance with his third consecutive Wheelchair Tennis Masters title in London.

The 30-year-old Japanese player beat world number seven Nicolas Peifer of France 6-1 6-1.

In the women's tournament, Aniek van Koot of the Netherlands beat compatriot Jiske Griffioen 3-6 6-4 6-1 for her first Masters crown.

Britons Jordanne Whiley and Gordon Reid finished third in the events.

Whiley, who had three match points against Van Koot in their semi-final, defeated top seed and doubles partner Yui Kamiji of Japan 6-3 6-3 in the play-off for third and fourth while Reid beat Dutch player Maikel Scheffers 6-0 6-3.

In the quad division, American David Wagner won his seventh title after defeating Australian Dylan Alcott 6-4 7-5.