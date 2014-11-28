Gordon Reid reaches Wheelchair Tennis Masters semi-finals

NEC Wheelchair Tennis Masters Venue: Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London; Dates: 26-30 November Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website

Britain's Gordon Reid qualified for the semi-finals of the Wheelchair Tennis Masters with a three-set victory over France's Nicolas Peifer in London.

Reid came through 6-3 4-6 6-1 in his final Pool B match, and that was enough to secure his first ever last four place at the Olympic Park.

The 23-year-old Scot faces Japanese top seed Shingo Kunieda, in the semi-final.

World number one David Wagner of the USA beat Andy Lapthorne 6-2 6-4 to deny the Briton a place in the quad semis.

Meanwhile, in the women's singles, Britain's Jordanne Whiley, who had already qualified for the semi-finals, finished the pool stages unbeaten with her third win.

The 22-year-old, who is the world number six, defeated Dutchwoman Sharon Walraven, the world number seven, 6-4 6-1.

Whiley will play world number three Aniek van Koot of the Netherlands in the last four on Saturday, hoping to better her fourth place in last year's tournament.