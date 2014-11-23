British duo win Nottingham Indoor Tennis quad doubles

Lapthorne (pictured) and Burdekin were runners-up in the Doubles Masters in California earlier in November

British pair Andy Lapthorne and Jamie Burdekin claimed doubles quad victory at the Nottingham Indoor Wheelchair Tennis Tournament on Saturday.

The duo beat compatriot Antony Cotterill and his Australian partner Dylan Alcott 6-4 1-6 7-6

Britons Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker won the women's doubles crown, overcoming the duo of Kgothatso Montjane and Kaitlyn Verfuerth.

Glasgow's Gordon Reid beat Stefan Olsson to defended his singles title.

British number one Reid, who thrashed Sweden's former world number two 6-0 6-1 in Sunday's final, failed to add to his singles success later in the day as he and France's Michael Jeremiasz were beaten 6-4 6-3 by top seeds Joachim Gerard and Nicolas Peifer in the men's doubles.

Whiley, the first Briton to win the same event at all four Grand Slams in the same year, lost the women's singles decider to top seed and four-time Nottingham Indoor champion Jiske Griffioen 6-0 6-4.

There had also been disappointment for Lapthorne in the singles earlier in the weekend when he failed to defend his singles title, losing 6-2 6-1 to Alcott.

Londoner Lapthorne, 24, who won his first Grand Slam singles title at September's US Open, said: "It was a tough singles.

"To come back from match points down and win the doubles is a great feeling and showed good character.

"If I lost that match, this day would have been a downer, but I hope this gives me momentum for the Masters in my home city of London next week."