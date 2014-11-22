Andy Lapthorne in Nottingham Indoor Wheelchair Tennis final

From the section

Andy Lapthorne won the US Open in September

Britain's two-time defending champion Andy Lapthorne will face Australia's Dylan Alcott in Saturday's quad singles final at the Nottingham Indoor Wheelchair Tennis Tournament.

Lapthorne, 24, progressed when countryman Jamie Burdekin retired from their semi-final through illness, while Alcott beat Lucas Sithole 6-3 6-2.

Alcott, 23, beat Lapthorne in July's British Open final.

"Hopefully I can come up with the same result," said the world number four.

Lapthorne won his first Grand Slam singles title at September's US Open.

The world number two and Alcott - a former Paralympic wheelchair basketball champion - will also contest the doubles final in Nottingham.

The Englishman teams up with Burdekin against Alcott and Britain's Antony Cotterill.

Men's singles top seed and reigning champion Gordon Reid will play Belgian Joachim Gerard in Saturday's semi-finals, while British number one Jordanne Whiley takes on German Katharina Kruger in the women's event.

Whiley, 22, and London 2012 Paralympic bronze medal-winning team-mate Lucy Shuker will face Kgothatso Montjane of South Africa and American Kaitlyn Verfuerth in the women's doubles final.