Jordanne Whiley: Grand Slam winner targets singles success

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon champion Jordanne Whiley's 'year to remember'

NEC Wheelchair Tennis Masters

Venue: Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London Date: 26-30 November Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website

British wheelchair tennis player Jordanne Whiley wants her Grand Slam doubles success to help her to singles success in 2015.

Whiley, 22, became the first Briton to achieve the calendar year feat when she and partner Yui Kamiji won the US Open.

But now the Englishwoman wants to improve her singles ranking, starting at at this week's NEC Wheelchair Tennis Singles Masters in London.

"When it comes to singles, I'm less confident," she told BBC Sport.

"But I'm hoping that by winning the Grand Slam and seeing what I am capable of in doubles, why can't I take that and push forward and achieve my goals in singles."

Whiley, who has brittle bones, is one of three Britons in action at the event, being held for the first time at the Olympic Park. World number two quad player Andy Lapthorne and Gordon Reid, who is ranked three in the men's singles, are also hoping to make an impact in their events.

All three warmed up at last week's Nottingham Indoors tournament, where Reid won the men's singles title and Lapthorne and Whiley were beaten in their respective singles finals.

But much of the attention will be on Whiley after her wins in Melbourne, Paris, Wimbledon and New York - although the London Paralympic doubles bronze medallist knows that she needs to work hard to make that singles breakthrough.

Jordanne Whiley facts Born 11 June, 1992 in Halesowen, West Midlands Started playing wheelchair tennis aged three Won Paralympic bronze with Lucy Shuker at London 2012 Made Grand Slam debut at 2011 Australian Open Became first Briton to win a calendar year Grand Slam in September

"I'm currently ranked sixth in singles and I'd like to be at least fourth by the start of 2016 and also keep up my doubles ranking," she added.

"Next year I want to go for another Grand Slam, which will be hard work, but I also want to try to get to those semi-finals and finals, and win the US Open singles event because it gives me a year to get more experience in Grand Slams.

"I've had a good year and am feeling strong and although I have been playing singles and doubles for my whole life, the tactics are different. In doubles, Yui is a rock for me so in singles I struggle with the mental aspect of my game, and that is something I am working a lot on."

The tournament, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday at the Olympic Park, features the top eight players in both men's and women's singles and the top four quad players - but Whiley hopes that she can be the home favourite.

"I love the home crowd and feed off their energy, and I remember from London they are good for supporting me and getting behind me. I am excited to play in front of them and hopefully show them what I am capable of."

Keep up to date with live scores here.