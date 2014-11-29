European para-taekwondo: Amy Truesdale retains title

Amy Truesdale has enjoyed a superb year so far

Britain's Amy Truesdale has retained her European para-taekwondo title in Turkey.

The 25-year-old Chester fighter, who was born missing part of her left arm, won gold in the +58kg category.

It follows her gold in the Para World Championships and an able-bodied silver in the -73kg category at September's National Championships in Manchester.

In January, the sport will find out whether it will be included in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic programme.

A total of 75 athletes from 15 countries took part in the competition in Turkey with gold medals also going to Russia, Azerbaijan, France, Spain, Turkey and Croatia with World Taekwondo Federation president Chungwon Choue saying the sport was going from strength to strength.

"The championships have been a great success and the appetite that exists for the sport, not just in Europe but worldwide is clear," he said.

"We are working hard to ensure that we are delivering para-taekwondo championships on every continent to meet this demand.

"This is a very exciting time for the sport. We are experiencing a dramatic rise in participation and we hope that we will have the honour of being included in the 2020 Paralympic programme to give our athletes the opportunity to compete at the very pinnacle of Paralympic sport."