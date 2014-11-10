GB's Jordanne Whiley and Yui Kamiji defend Masters title

From the section

Whiley and Kamiji won the US Open in September to complete a Grand Slam in 2014

Great Britain's Jordanne Whiley and Japan's Yui Kamiji won the women's title at the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Doubles Masters in California.

The pair, who have won all four Grand Slams this year, beat Britain's Louise Hunt and Germany's Katharina Kruger 6-2 6-1 in the final.

Meanwhile, Briton Gordon Reid and Michael Jeremiasz of France were losing finalists in the men's doubles.

They lost 6-4 6-1 to Belgium's Joachim Gerard and France's Stephane Houdet.

On Saturday, Jamie Burdekin and Andy Lapthorne had finished as runners-up in the quad doubles.