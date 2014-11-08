Wheelchair Tennis Doubles Masters: Four Britons in semi-finals

Yui Kamiji and Jordanne Whiley are hoping to add to their 2014 success

Four British players have reached Saturday's semi-finals at the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Doubles Masters in Mission Viejo, California.

Grand-Slam winner Jordanne Whiley and fellow Paralympic bronze medallist Lucy Shuker will play against each other in the women's semi-finals.

The other semi-final features Louise Hunt while Gordon Reid is into the last four of the men's doubles.

Andy Lapthorne and Jamie Burdekin have reached the quad doubles finals.

They will face top-seeded Americans David Wagner and Nick Taylor in the decider hoping for revenge after Wagner and Taylor won 7-6 (7-5) 2-6 6-3 earlier in the week.

Whiley and her Japanese partner Yui Kamiji, who are defending champions as well as winning all four majors in 2014, suffered a surprise defeat to Netherlands pair Marjolein Buis and Michaela Spaanstra in the pool stages which meant they finished second in their group.

They now face a tough semi-final against Shuker and Germany's Sabine Ellerbrock, who won both of their pool games and won a tournament together in South Africa earlier this year.

Hunt and Germany's Katharina Kruger will take on Buis and Spaanstra in the other semi-final while Reid and his French partner Michael Jeremiasz will be up against world number one singles player Shingo Kunieda and South Africa's Evans Maripa in the men's event.