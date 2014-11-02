New York Marathon: Tatyana McFadden in second Grand Slam

McFadden has now won her last eight wheelchair marathons

Paralympic champion Tatyana McFadden has completed her second consecutive wheelchair marathon Grand Slam with victory in Sunday's New York Marathon.

The 25-year-old American went into the race having already won in Boston, London and Chicago in 2014.

And she was dominant again, beating Switzerland's Manuela Schar by one minute and nine seconds to match the feat she achieved 12 months ago

Sunday's race was reduced to 23.2 miles because of high winds.

Kurt Fearnley took the men's wheelchair race for his fifth title in New York.

The Australian put in a late burst to edge out South African Ernst van Dyk and Switzerland's Tomasz Hamerlak.

McFadden, who was born in a Russian orphanage and adopted by an American at the age of six, is a 10-time Paralympic champion in wheelchair racing and won silver in cross-country skiing at this year's Sochi Winter Games.

She will now travel to Japan for next Sunday's Oita International Wheelchair Marathon.

Of the Britons in action in New York, Simon Lawson was 11th in the men's race and Shelly Woods eighth in the women's event.

Meanwhile, Kenyans Wilson Kipsang and Mary Keitany won the men's and women's marathon titles in times of 2:10:55 and 2:25:07 respectively.