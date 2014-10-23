London to host 2015 IPC Marathon World Championships

David Weir has won six London Marathon titles

London will replace Doha as the host of the 2015 IPC Athletics Marathon World Championships.

The event, which serves as a Rio 2016 Paralympics qualifier, was supposed to run alongside the IPC Athletics World Championships from 22-31 October.

However, the International Paralympic Committee decided that London was more suitable for the schedules of leading athletes.

The Worlds will run alongside the London Marathon on 26 April.

Britain's David Weir, a six-time London Marathon winner, is likely to once again meet Switzerland's Marcel Hug, who defeated him in this year's race.

Nottingham's Richard Whitehead, the reigning T42 world champion and world record holder, was the only competitor in his class in 2014.

IPC Marathon Classification Category Guide T11/T12/T13- for athletes with a visual impairment T42/43/44 - for para-athletes with lower and upper leg impairments T45/46 - for para-athletes with lower and upper arm impairments T53/54- wheelchair racers with partial trunk and leg function

And Whitehead, the double-amputee who ran 40 marathons in 40 days for charity last year, believes London has the ability to draw in more athletes from around the world.

"Ideally, you'd like to see all athletes and events together in Doha," he said. "The decision to move it was probably because the heat over there is not ideal for marathon running.

"But London has the pedigree to attract more athletes, particularly in up-and-coming classifications like mine. The course is great for chairs and amputees and since the London Paralympics, the crowds have been amazing every year."