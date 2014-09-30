Paralympics: IPC to discuss Tokyo 2020 programme

Sitting Volleyball is one of the sports hoping to be included in the Tokyo programme

The International Paralympic Committee governing board will meet in Berlin on Tuesday, 7 October to discuss which sports should be included in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic programme.

Twenty-four sports are in the running for 2020, including the 22 that will feature at Rio 2016 together with para-badminton and para-taekwondo.

A maximum of 23 sports can be included in the Tokyo programme.

The Games will be held from 25 August to 6 September 2020.

At Tuesday's meeting, the governing board will review all the submitted applications and the management team's recommendations, and will then decide which sports should definitely be included in six years' time.

Those sports not confirmed will be asked to present additional information to the IPC addressing the issues identified in their applications.

The IPC governing board will then make a final decision on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic sports programme when it meets in Abu Dhabi, UAE, between 30 January and 1 February 2015.

The 22 sports currently on the summer Games programme are: athletics, archery, boccia, cycling, equestrian, football 5-a-side, football 7-a-side, goalball, judo, powerlifting, rowing, sailing, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, table tennis, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair tennis as well as para-canoe and para-triathlon, which will both make their Games debut at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

"Our aim from the start has been to make this as open and transparent a process as possible," said IPC chief executive Xavier Gonzalez . "We want to ensure that the final sports programme is fresh and features the best sports possible."