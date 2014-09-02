Disability sport: Britain's Jordanne Whiley confident of Grand Slam

Whiley competed at the Paralympic Games in 2008 and 2012

Wheelchair tennis star Jordanne Whiley says she feels "as confident as ever" as she bids to become the first Briton ever to complete a coveted Grand Slam.

The Paralympian from Halesowen wants to add the US Open doubles crown to the Australian, French and Wimbledon titles won this year with partner Yui Kamiji.

"I'd never imagined we would be in the position we're in now in, it's very exciting," the 22-year-old said.

"We know it won't be easy but we will go into it as confident as ever."

Whiley and Japan's Kamiji have formed a potent partnership in 2014, beating their long-term rivals Jiske Griffioen and Aniek van Koot to win in Paris and at Wimbledon.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I broke my leg 26 times' - GB tennis star Whiley

The US Open competition starts on Thursday and Whiley expects the Dutch pair to be their main rivals again.

"All the other partnerships will be tough opponents, especially Jiske and Aniek as they're the defending champions," British number one and 2012 Paralympic bronze medallist Whiley said.

"2013 was the start of a great partnership for me and Yui and it's very exciting to see how far we've come together over the last year."

Whiley, who has brittle bones and started playing wheelchair tennis aged three, warmed up for the final major of the year by reaching the last eight of the final Super Series tournament of the year, where she was beaten in the singles in three sets by her doubles partner Kamiji.

"It was a close match and I really feel it could have been mine if I'd served a little bit better, but to take Yui to three close sets just before a Grand Slam shows I'm in good form, so bring on New York," she added.