Parasailing: Great Britain claim double world silver in Canada

Alexandra Rickham and Niki Birrell won bronze at London 2012

Great Britain claimed two silver medals and the maximum three qualifying places for the 2016 Paralympic Games on the final day of the Disabled Sailing World Championships in Canada.

Alexandra Rickham and Niki Birrell just missed out on a sixth consecutive world title in the two-person SKUD class.

And Helena Lucas claimed second place in the 2.4mR class in Nova Scotia.

"I'd be lying if I said we weren't disappointed, but the reality is that we can be proud," said Rickman.

"At the end of the day, we knew it was going to be difficult. We already have five world titles - the only one that we really care about now is Rio, and this is all part of the learning towards that."

John Robertson, Hannah Stodel and Steve Thomas came fourth in the Sonar.

This ensured that GB earned qualification across the three Paralympic classes for the Rio 2016 Games at the first time of asking.